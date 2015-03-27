Jennings paces Bucks past Sixers

Brandon Jennings poured in a season-high 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Philadelphia 76ers, 105-96, on Monday at Wells Fargo Center.

Jennings added eight assists and five rebounds, while Monta Ellis finished with 18 points, seven assists and five boards for the Bucks, who improved to 3-0 on the road this season. Mike Dunleavy contributed 13 points and five boards in the victory.

"Our pick-and-roll game was really working tonight," Jennings said. "Me and Monta were able to get into our flow a little bit quicker tonight. We were just taking what the defense gave us."

Jrue Holiday paced the Sixers with 25 points and six assists, but turned the ball over eight times, while Jason Richardson returned to the lineup after missing four games with an ankle sprain and dropped 20 points.

Dorell Wright donated 14 points and Thaddeus Young added 11 points and seven rebounds in the setback.

"We did some good things but Jennings was just fabulous tonight," Sixers coach Doug Collins said. "We weren't able to overcome out mistakes. We just couldn't finish it out."

Milwaukee got off to an incredibly hot start, sinking its first eight shots from the floor en route to a 17-10 lead with 7:14 left in the quarter.

The Sixers answered with an 8-2 spurt to cut the deficit to 19-18, but the Bucks fired back with the next seven straight, building the lead back to 26-18, with 3:29 on the clock.

A jumper by Larry Sanders gave the Bucks a 10-point margin and they led by eight after one quarter.

Wright capped a 19-9 Philadelphia run with a 3-pointer to give the Sixers a 45-43 lead with 5:02 to play in the first half.

The game went back and forth for the next few minutes before the Bucks closed the half with a 14-2 run to lead 62-50.

A technical free throw by Jennings gave the Bucks their largest lead of the game, 75-59, but the Sixers fought back to tie the game at 83 with a 24-8 run to close the stanza.

Jennings drained a deep three early in the fourth quarter to give Milwaukee a 92-89 lead, and the Bucks put the game away with a 9-4 push, capped by a back-breaking Dunleavy trey with 2:45 to play.

Game Notes

Milwaukee won in Philadelphia for the first time since April 10, 2010 ... The Sixers had a three-game winning streak snapped ... Earlier on Monday, the Sixers announced that center Andrew Bynum would be unlikely to see game action until January due to a bone bruise in his right knee ... Philadelphia shot just 4-of-21 from the field in the fourth quarter ... The Bucks dominated in the paint, outscoring the Sixers, 42-24 ... Milwaukee ruled the glass, outrebounding Philadelphia, 48-31.