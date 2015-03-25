Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 15, 2015

Jeffery's double-double leads No. 21 Colorado women to 61-47 victory over Oregon State

By | Associated Press
  • APTOPIX Oregon St Colorado Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Oregon State's Jamie Weisner hurdles Colorado's Chucky Jeffery during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 8, 2013, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Daily Camera, Cliff Grassmick) NO SALES TV OUT (The Associated Press)

  • Oregon St Colorado Basketball
    Image 2 of 2

    Colorado's Chucky Jeffery takes a shot over Oregon State's ShaKiana Edwards-Teasley during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 8, 2013 in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Daily Camera, Jeremy Papasso) (The Associated Press)

BOULDER, Colo. – Chucky Jeffery had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead 21st-ranked Colorado to a 61-47 victory over Oregon State Friday night.

Jen Reese added 10 points for the Buffaloes (17-5, 6-5), who matched their season total for Pac-12 wins from last year, their first in the conference.

Colorado has not allowed an opponent to score 70 points this season. The Buffaloes never trailed in the game, but their biggest lead was 15 points.

The Buffaloes shot 31 percent from the field but went 28 for 39 from the free-throw line, with Reese making all six of her attempts. The Beavers' Jamie Weiner was also 6 for 6 but Oregon State tried only one other free throw, missing it.

Weisner scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting for Oregon State, but none of her teammates had more than seven points. The Beavers (9-14, 3-9) have lost five in a row.