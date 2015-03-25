Jeffery's double-double leads No. 21 Colorado women to 61-47 victory over Oregon State

next Image 1 of 2

Chucky Jeffery had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead 21st-ranked Colorado to a 61-47 victory over Oregon State Friday night.

Jen Reese added 10 points for the Buffaloes (17-5, 6-5), who matched their season total for Pac-12 wins from last year, their first in the conference.

Colorado has not allowed an opponent to score 70 points this season. The Buffaloes never trailed in the game, but their biggest lead was 15 points.

The Buffaloes shot 31 percent from the field but went 28 for 39 from the free-throw line, with Reese making all six of her attempts. The Beavers' Jamie Weiner was also 6 for 6 but Oregon State tried only one other free throw, missing it.

Weisner scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting for Oregon State, but none of her teammates had more than seven points. The Beavers (9-14, 3-9) have lost five in a row.