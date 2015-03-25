Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Carter scores 24th goal, and LA Kings hold off Colorado 3-2 with a perfect shootout

By | Associated Press
  ddc521a7-Avalanche Kings Hockey
    Image 1 of 2

    Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown, left, and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie battle for the puck during the second period of their NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

  672be7b4-Avalanche Kings Hockey
    Image 2 of 2

    Colorado Avalanche goalie Sami Aittokallio, of Finland, deflects a shot during the first period of their NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Jeff Carter scored his 24th goal and scored again in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings moved back into fourth place in the Western Conference with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Mike Richards scored in the first period and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who ended a two-game losing streak. Captain Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar also scored in Los Angeles' 3-for-3 shootout against Jean-Sebastien Giguere.

Patrick Bordeleau scored his first career goal with 14:55 to play to even it for the last-place Avalanche, who nearly pulled another upset in Southern California.

Paul Stastny also scored for Colorado, which ended a 14-game, road-losing streak since Feb. 14 with a 4-1 win at powerful Anaheim on Wednesday.