Jeff Carter scores 24th goal, and LA Kings hold off Colorado 3-2 with a perfect shootout

Jeff Carter scored his 24th goal and scored again in the shootout, and the Los Angeles Kings moved back into fourth place in the Western Conference with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Mike Richards scored in the first period and Jonathan Quick made 26 saves for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who ended a two-game losing streak. Captain Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar also scored in Los Angeles' 3-for-3 shootout against Jean-Sebastien Giguere.

Patrick Bordeleau scored his first career goal with 14:55 to play to even it for the last-place Avalanche, who nearly pulled another upset in Southern California.

Paul Stastny also scored for Colorado, which ended a 14-game, road-losing streak since Feb. 14 with a 4-1 win at powerful Anaheim on Wednesday.