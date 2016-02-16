Jeb Burton lands XFINITY Series ride for 2016 season

Jeb Burton has a new ride. The second-generation driver will run the full NASCAR XFINITY Series schedule in 2016 behind the wheel of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford Mustang.



Burton competed in 28 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series last year with BK Racing. Before that he ran full time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2013 and 2014, earning one win, seven top-five finishes and 20 top-10 finishes in 50 starts.



Veteran Drew Blickensderfer will be Burton's crew chief at RPM this year. Blickensderfer joined Richard Petty Motorsports in 2013, serving as the crew chief for NASCAR Sprint Cup Series drivers Marcos Ambrose and Sam Hornish Jr. Prior to joining RPM, Blickensderfer worked with Richard Childress Racing and Roush Fenway Racing, winning twice with Matt Kenseth, including the Daytona 500, and once with David Ragan.



"I'm really excited to be competing full time in the XFINITY Series for Richard Petty Motorsports this season," said Burton, the son of 2002 Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton and the nephew of Jeff Burton. "When you think NASCAR, you think Richard Petty, and I'm really looking forward to continuing their winning tradition and contributing to the legacy that is Richard Petty."