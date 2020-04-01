Expand / Collapse search
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert working out again after being cleared of coronavirus

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus and it may have been a blessing in disguise as it shut down most sports across the U.S. almost immediately, potentially thwarting an even bigger issue.

Gobert has since been cleared of the virus and posted a photo and a video of himself working out again.

“Back at it,” he captioned.

Gobert, along with teammate Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the virus on March 11. After 14 days of Jazz players and staff fulfilling their periods of isolation and quarantine, they were cleared.

However, they will continue to practice social distancing while limiting time outside of their homes to essential activities, in accordance with recommendations by the NBA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a video posted by the NBA on March 15, Gobert said he was "feeling a little better every single day." He also expressed regret in his social media post.

“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis… mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected.”

Gobert had also described losing his sense of smell while getting through the infection.

“Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days,” he tweeted on March 22. “Anyone experiencing the same thing?”

Since then, several players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart.

