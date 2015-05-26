Jazz lock up G Millsap

Salt Lake City, UT (SportsNetwork.com) - The Utah Jazz announced Sunday that the team has signed swingman Elijah Millsap to a multi-year contract.

The Jazz did not reveal terms of the agreement, though the Salt Lake City Tribune reported that the deal is for three years.

Millsap, the younger brother of former Jazz forward and current Atlanta Hawk Paul Millsap, was nearing the end of a second 10-day contract. The 27-year-old initially joined Utah on Jan. 5.

Since being recalled by the Jazz from the Bakersfield Jam of the NBA Development League, Millsap has averaged 5.7 points and 2.2 rebounds over 10 games and shot 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from 3-point range.

Millsap averaged 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 19 games with Bakersfield prior to his call-up.