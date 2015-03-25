Jazz entertain Pistons in Salt Lake City

The Utah Jazz should be glad they're home even though it will be a brief stay in Salt Lake City.

Utah will welcome the Detroit Pistons to town Monday night.

The recently struggling Jazz lost all four games on their recent road trip and have dropped seven of eight overall, including Saturday's 113-84 beating at the hands of the New York Knicks, who were without both Carmelo Anthony and Amare Stoudemire.

Utah failed to take advantage of a depleted Knicks squad and shot just 38.5 percent from the floor. No starters scored in double figures as Alec Burks led the way with 14 points off the bench. Gordon Hayward scored 13 points in a reserve role and Enes Kanter recorded 11 for the Jazz, who are 10-23 on the road as opposed to a 22-8 mark at home.

The Jazz were outscored in every quarter, especially a 35-25 difference in the fourth quarter when it counted most.

"It seems like once they woke up, everything started falling for them," Utah forward Marvin Williams said. "They were really aggressive and got to the free throw line."

Mo Williams led the starters with eight points and Al Jefferson, who's usually good for a double-double, registered just seven points and four rebounds.

Utah is currently one-half game behind the idle Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth and final postseason spot in the West and hopes to have forward Paul Millsap back in the lineup Monday. Millsap did not play against the Knicks with a balky right knee and is questionable versus Detroit.

After hosting the Pistons, Utah will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Detroit hasn't been playing well either as evidenced by five straight losses and eight in the last nine tries.

The Pistons opened a four-game western trek with Sunday's 129-97 blowout at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers and gave up at least 30 points in three of the four quarters. Jose Calderon had a team-high 18 points, while Jonas Jerebko recorded 14 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons, who shot well at 46.9 percent, but saw seven L.A. players with 10-plus points.

"It was an embarrassment," said Pistons assistant coach Brian Hill. "We allowed them easy baskets. I am terribly disappointed with our performance."

Hill is running the team while coach Lawrence Frank deals with his ill wife.

Greg Monroe, Brandon Knight and Will Bynum scored 10 points apiece in the loss. The Pistons are 0-11 on the road against Western Conference teams and just 8-22 away from The Palace. They will also visit Golden State and Portland on this current junket.

Detroit is winless in its last three road assignments and dropped a 90-87 home decision to Utah on Jan. 12 this season. The Jazz have won two straight, 13 of 14 and 20 of the last 26 matchups with the Pistons.

Utah has won nine in a row and 20 of the previous 22 meetings with the Pistons in Salt Lake City. Detroit's last win in Utah was Nov. 6, 2002.