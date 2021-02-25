Jazz exec Dennis Lindsey denies bigotry allegations from ex-player

Utah Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey pushed back on a claim made by former player Elijah Millsap alleging that the organization’s executive vice president made bigoted comments against him in 2015.

Millsap, who hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season, made the allegations Wednesday in a lengthy Twitter thread highlighting "bigot behavior" in the U.S.

"Almost 6yrs ago. On April 16, 2015, D. Lindsey made bigot remarks in my exit interview while conversing with Q. Snyder ‘if u say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana,’" he tweeted.

"It’s an honor to stand up for what is right in any capacity...Hundreds of thousands of beautiful black lives massacred for Truth, Freedom, and Justice. Damn right it sticks with you, but with Truth it will never overtake me again."

Lindsey denied the allegations in a statement to the Deseret News.

"I categorically deny making that statement," he told the paper.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder was also asked about the comment after the team’s game.

"I can't fathom Dennis saying something like that," Snyder told reporters.

Millsap joined the Jazz as an undrafted free agent during the 2014-15 season. He played two seasons for Utah.

In 69 total NBA games, he averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.