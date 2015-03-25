Jays sweep Giants

Ramon Ortiz pitched seven strong innings while Adam Lind and J.P. Arencibia each hit a two-run home run as the Toronto Blue Jays took an 11-3 win over the San Francisco Giants to sweep a two-game set.

Ortiz (1-1) gave up just one run on six hits while Jose Bautista went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Blue Jays, who have won four straight.

"We really are swinging the bats pretty good right now and it's nice to get on this roll," said Toronto manager John Gibbons. "We're definitely swinging the bats better right now and being more aggressive at the plate."

Ryan Vogelsong (1-4) dropped his third straight decision as he was tagged for eight runs -- three earned -- on six hits over just two innings of work for the Giants, who came into the series having taken three of four from Atlanta. Angel Pagan went 3-for-5 with a run scored in the loss.

San Francisco jumped on top in the first inning on a sacrifice fly from Pablo Sandoval that scored Pagan, but the lead was short-lived.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Bautista reached on a Marco Scutaro error and Edwin Encarnacion walked. Pagan then misplayed an Arencibia fly ball, allowing Bautista and Encarnacion to score. Lind followed that with his third homer of the season. After Brett Lawrie singled, Colby Rasmus was hit by a pitch and Emilio Bonifacio singled for a 5-1 lead.

"I can't think back to when we had two games, identical games, where we made mistakes there in the first inning. The big number there killed us, took us out of our game," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

In the second, Toronto continued to pour it on as Melky Cabrera led off with a double and scored on Bautista's single. Two batters later, Arencibia went deep for his 10th home run of the season and an 8-1 lead.

A Bautista RBI double and sac fly from Encarnacion in the third made it a 10-1 game.

Rasmus hit an RBI double in the sixth that scored Brett Lawrie, who had reached on a fielder's choice, for an 11-1 advantage.

In the eighth, the Giants plated a pair of runs on an RBI double from Buster Posey and a sacrifice fly by Brett Pill to make it an 11-3 game, but the team stranded two in the ninth without getting any closer.

Game Notes

Scutaro extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the ninth inning ... The last time these two teams met was in 2010 when the Blue Jays took two of three in Toronto ... The Blue Jays play three in New York against the Yankees starting on Friday ... San Fran starts a four-game series in Colorado on Thursday.