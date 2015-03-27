Jays outslug Red Sox

Edwin Encarnacion finished 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two RBI and scored twice as Toronto downed Boston, 7-3, in the middle test of a three-game series from Rogers Centre.

J.P. Arencibia added a two-run single and Brett Lawrie collected two hits and drove in another run for the Blue Jays, who dropped the opener on Monday.

Kyle Drabek (1-0) worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and a run with three walks and four strikeouts.

Adrian Gonzalez drove in all three runs for the Red Sox, who have lost four of five to open the season.

Daniel Bard's first major-league start (0-1) didn't go as planned. He lasted five-plus frames, charged with eight hits and five runs despite fanning six.