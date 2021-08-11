Jaylen Waddle going to be a big weapon in Miami

Thirty-one other teams in the NFL are watching Dolphins rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, drafted sixth overall, enjoy an exceptional training camp.

As fans wait with bated breath for Week 1 of NFL football to find out if the new Miami wideout will live up to the hype, the early word out of training camp hint that there’s good reason to throw some extra cash in the $JYLNWDLE stock.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Video released from Dolphins camp showcased the Tagovailoa-Waddle effect, with the wideout still flashing acute awareness for open spots on the field, digging his cleats in the grass at full speed to get there.

Needless to say, Jaylen Waddle can fly.

While some fans in Miami worry over injury potential with their new wideout, Waddle’s speed seen in the video showcased the same pop from his days in a crimson jersey.

Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson said the following regarding Waddle’s play from camp:

"Everyone knows Waddle can catch the deep ball and take screens for long gains. But at least three times in this camp, Waddle has contorted his body to make very difficult catches, including one crossing pattern and two others where he had to elevate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Still harnessing crafty route running — having broken his right ankle in 2020 — and elite-level instinct to nab a traveling football, Waddle’s draft position as the supposed No. 2 receiver in the 2021 draft may end up being one spot too low.

Miami’s decision to reunite a struggling Tua Tagovailoa with his trusty receiver from college may also be the final push to get the Dolphins back in the playoffs. A return in 2021-2022 would be their first since a Wild Card loss in 2016 against the Steelers — also looking at the narrow omission from the playoff picture in 2020 after going 10-6.