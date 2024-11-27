Jason Kelce got 'tons of advice' from longtime late-night host as he embarks on solo act for ESPN

Jason Kelce’s media career has taken off in his first year away from the NFL, and his next adventure will be joining late-night television.

"They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce" will premiere Jan. 3 on ESPN, running five Friday nights through February 1, starting at 1 a.m.

Late-night TV is a competitive space, and Kelce got some advice from a longtime host as he prepares for his new show.

Kelce revealed the news on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and the future Pro Football Hall of Fame center said Kimmel has given him "tons of advice" about how to make his show a hit.

"To be able to go on his show and promote my show that’s coming out, but also to just go there and talk to him, get all the ins and outs about how to run a late-night show — how you talk into the camera, how you choose topics, how you prepare. It was honestly a very beneficial trip to take," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast.

Travis Kelce, Jason’s younger brother who stars for the Kansas City Chiefs, called Kimmel "one of the best in the business for a reason," noting he got to meet the host over the summer.

Jason said he is also a big fan of Conan O’Brien, though he likes all the current late-night greats.

Jason has been to football stadiums all over this year despite being retired after joining the "Monday Night Countdown" panel for ESPN while making appearances at "College GameDay" and doing his podcast with Travis throughout the year.

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, is also launching her own podcast, "Not Gonna Lie."

Jason will embark on his first solo act with this late-night show, and he’s making sure to use all his resources to make it stick.

