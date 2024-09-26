Jason Kelce gets emotional in defense of Travis Kelce amid lackluster start: ‘Frustrating for me to watch’

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce got emotional this week while coming to the defense of younger brother Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs star continues to face criticism over his lackluster performance through Week 3.

During the latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed Travis' slow start to the season despite the Chiefs going undefeated.

"I’m not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that. I just want to have a successful offense, and I think Pat’s doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now. And we just have to keep finding … It’s a new offense, new players, new pieces, and we’re just finding how to have success throughout the season," Travis explained.

"As an offense, you're going to go through these ups and downs throughout the season, and you just want to make sure that you clean up all the mistakes, that you’re making your communicating so that everybody understands exactly where we are going moving forward, and nobody does it better than coach Reid and Pat Mahomes in that regard."

Jason sounded optimistic his brother will turn it around, getting emotional when speaking about his brother’s work ethic.

"It’s going to go your way, especially if you freaking keep being the guy you’ve always been, you know what I mean," Jason said. "There ain’t nobody that I’ve ever played sports with and nobody that anybody’s ever been on a team with that has loved being out there with Trav more, and I know it’s frustrating for me to watch and have to listen to.

"But I can’t wait — and we don’t have to put that in there — but I just can’t wait. I f---ing can’t wait for it to turn."

Travis' slow start this season has sparked criticism from some sports media personalities, who have linked it to his relationship with Taylor Swift. He has eight catches for 69 yards and has yet to find the end zone.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.