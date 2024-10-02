Jason Kelce blasts statistics in wild rant: 'Stats are numbers, numbers are nerds, nerds are losers'

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce only cares about one stat: points.

During a recent episode of "New Heights," Jason’s brother Travis Kelce brought up a quote from Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after being asked about Kyle Pitts not having a catch in their last game.

Morris said that stats are for losers, and he doesn’t get involved with that "stuff."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Kelce would tend to agree with the Falcons head coach.

"Stats are numbers. What I care about is the football. Where does it go? Does it go in the end zone? Do we get points? Points are also numbers, but points determine games and wins and losses. Stats are numbers, numbers are nerds, nerds are losers, therefore stats are losers," Jason said.

"All we care about is visually, does that ball go into that territory right there we got points? Does that ball go through those uprights? When we’re on defense, does the ball go that way or does it stay where it’s at? That’s all I care about. I don’t care about the numbers, numbers are for the analytics people, and the pencil pushers, and the zit faces, and the four eyes," Jason added.

As for his brother, Travis understands what Morris meant by saying stats are for losers.

"If you care enough about stats for it to change your day, I think that’s when you have a – you don’t have a winning mentality. So, I get what coach Morris is saying, but at the same time, if you’re putting the ball in the end zone you’re going to get stats, it is what it is," Travis said.

TRAVIS KELCE MAKES CHIEFS HISTORY AS TAYLOR SWIFT SKIPS GAME FOR 2ND STRAIGHT WEEK

"I will say this, Kyle Pitts is a f------ unbelievable athlete, great football player. I think trying to get the ball in his hands is a pretty good plan for the Falcons," Travis continued.

Despite his rant on stats, Jason still thinks the Falcons should try and get Pitts involved.

"In all seriousness, they should probably get his stats up because he is a pretty good weapon to utilize," Jason said.

The Falcons won 26-24 over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday despite not scoring an offensive touchdown and Pitts not having a catch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In their loss, the Saints became the first team to score at least 24 points, allow no offensive touchdowns, and lose in 40 years.

As for the Chiefs, Travis Kelce had his best statistical output of the season in their win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The star tight end had seven receptions for 89 yards in the win.

The Chiefs' next matchup will come against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," where Jason Kelce will be on the pregame show, and the only stat he cares about is points.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.