Jaso drives in 3 runs to help the Athletics beat the Angels, 13-5

John Jaso had a bases-loaded triple, Brandon Moss had two hits and an RBI, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 13-5 on Monday.

Vernon Wells hit a three-run home run, extending his hitting streak to five games, and reigning AL Rookie of the Year Mike Trout had three hits for the Angels, who lost their third straight. Howie Kendrick and Scott Cousins also drove in runs.

Josh Reddick, Jed Lowrie and Moss each drove in runs in the fifth to put Oakland ahead to stay.

Angels starter Jason Vargas went two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one.

A's starter Dan Straily allowed two runs on four hits over 2 1-3 innings. He struck out two.