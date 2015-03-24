Jarome Iginla, Zdeno Chara scores 2 goals apiece, Bruins beat Flyers 2-1

Expand / Collapse search
    Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason looks down as he leans on his stick during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (The Associated Press)

    Boston Bruins' Jarome Iginla, left, celebrates his goal with Milan Lucic, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (The Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA – Jarome Iginla and Zdeno Chara each had two goals, Tuukka Rask made 25 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 Saturday.

Reilly Smith and Patrice Bergeron also had goals for the Bruins. The defending Eastern Conference champions are 3-0-1 since losing five of eight, and trail only Pittsburgh in the conference.

Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal for the slumping Flyers, who've lost four in a row. They're 2-5-2 in their last nine games, tumbling from second place in the division to eighth in the East. It's their worst stretch since a 1-7 start that got coach Peter Laviolette fired three games into the season.

Steve Mason allowed four goals on 19 shots and was yanked for the second time in three starts since signing a contract extension last Saturday.