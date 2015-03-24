Jarell Flora scores 16 points, Seattle routs Pacific Lutheran 72-33

Jarell Flora scored 16 points and Seattle routed Pacific Lutheran 72-33 on Monday.

Pacific Lutheran, a Division III member, led once at 4-2. Isiah Umipig hit a 3-pointer on the next possession and PLU never challenged again. Umipig hit another trey with 7:51 in the half and Seattle led 43-21 at intermission.

The onslaught continued after the break. PLU's Garth West scored the first bucket of the half, then the Lutes missed their next six shots over 8:38 as Seattle built a 57-23 lead. PLU was held to 12 points in the second half and was 12 of 52 (23 percent) for the game, 2 of 23 on 3-point attempts.

Jack Crook scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Seattle (3-3). Manroop Clair had 12 points and Umipig, who's averaging 19.6 this season, finished with 11 points and didn't play after the 15:47 mark of the second half.