Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Jared Goff says 'discussions' with Lions for new deal are ongoing: 'Would love to be here for a long time'

Goff led the Lions to their first playoff victory in 32 years

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jared Goff has helped turn around the Detroit Lions in his brief time with the team, and he's hoping to continue that success in Detroit with a long-term deal. 

During a press conference Tuesday, Goff fielded several questions about where he and the Lions were on a possible contract extension.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions celebrates as he walks off the field after beating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Nov. 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"There’s been discussions. My agent’s on top of it. He’s doing a good job, and I trust those guys," Goff said. "I’m not in control of that.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s been amazing, man," he added. "I love it here and would love to be here for a long time.

"It’s been really special, like I mentioned, playing in front of these fans and being able to provide a winning culture in the last year and a half or so. To see them experience that and be able to be a part of that has been fun. But by no means are we satisfied or happy to be here or any of that. It’s about what’s next now."

Jared Goff scampers

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets past Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) for a touchdown in the second half of a game Sept. 24, 2023, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LOOKING BACK AT LIONS' HISTORIC 2023 SEASON: FROM HOPE TO HEARTBREAK

Goff was traded after the 2020 season to the Lions by the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford and several draft picks. Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams, but Goff eventually had his own success with the Lions.

Last season, the Lions won the franchise’s first playoff game in 32 years after defeating the Rams in the wild-card round. It ended a nine-game postseason losing streak, the longest in NFL history. 

Jared Goff throws ball

Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It means a whole lot to this city," Goff said after the win. "We knew what it meant when this season started to get into the playoffs and then to get this win. And, you know, it’s just the beginning for us. We’ve got some run left."

Goff is entering the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2019. He is due to make $22.3 million. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.