Jared Goff says 'discussions' with Lions for new deal are ongoing: 'Would love to be here for a long time'

Jared Goff has helped turn around the Detroit Lions in his brief time with the team, and he's hoping to continue that success in Detroit with a long-term deal.

During a press conference Tuesday, Goff fielded several questions about where he and the Lions were on a possible contract extension.

"There’s been discussions. My agent’s on top of it. He’s doing a good job, and I trust those guys," Goff said. "I’m not in control of that.

"It’s been amazing, man," he added. "I love it here and would love to be here for a long time.

"It’s been really special, like I mentioned, playing in front of these fans and being able to provide a winning culture in the last year and a half or so. To see them experience that and be able to be a part of that has been fun. But by no means are we satisfied or happy to be here or any of that. It’s about what’s next now."

LOOKING BACK AT LIONS' HISTORIC 2023 SEASON: FROM HOPE TO HEARTBREAK

Goff was traded after the 2020 season to the Lions by the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Matthew Stafford and several draft picks. Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams, but Goff eventually had his own success with the Lions.

Last season, the Lions won the franchise’s first playoff game in 32 years after defeating the Rams in the wild-card round. It ended a nine-game postseason losing streak, the longest in NFL history.

"It means a whole lot to this city," Goff said after the win. "We knew what it meant when this season started to get into the playoffs and then to get this win. And, you know, it’s just the beginning for us. We’ve got some run left."

Goff is entering the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2019. He is due to make $22.3 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.