Japan's Uno wins Skate America, Americans finish 2nd and 3rd

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) Japan's Shoma Uno landed three quadruple jumps en route to the Skate America men's title Sunday.

Americans Jason Brown and Adam Rippon placed second and third in the first event of the Grand Prix season.

Uno, skating to an intense tango, moved seamlessly through his demanding program, but fell late in the routine on a triple axel combination. He finished with 279.34 points.

''The first half of my program was great,'' Uno, 17, said through a translator. ''Unfortunately, I missed a three-jump combination toward the end and I feel regrettable about that. My six-minute warmup didn't feel so good, but I was still able to pull out what I felt today, and I'm satisfied in that sense.''

Brown, from the Chicago area and the 2015 U.S. champion, landed his opening quad for the first time this season, although it was scored as under-rotated. He scored 268.38 points.

Rippon, meanwhile, fell on his opening quad. The reigning U.S. champion had 261.43 points.