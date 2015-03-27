Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Japan's skeleton master makes no bones of age barrier

By | Reuters

Toronto, Canada – Instead, skeleton slider Kazuhiro Koshi plans to go out in style at next month's Winter Games in Vancouver despite the dangers of a sport in which intense G-forces will be the least of his worries.

"I'm in it to win it," Koshi told Japanese reporters after returning from a World Cup event in Europe. "All I am thinking of is the gold medal."

Koshi will be the oldest Japanese athlete to appear at a Winter Olympics at the February 12-28 Games but shrugged off question marks over his age and said he was still improving.

"At the Olympics, I wanted to make sure I don't lose any ground (to younger sliders) at the start. I'm fully focused on that."

Koshi said walking out at next month's opening ceremony alongside 15-year-old speed skater Miho Takagi, Japan's youngest competitor in Vancouver, would feel strange.

"It will be a bit like going out there with my 13-year-old daughter," he said. "But I'll show you all what an old man can do -- you wait!"

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brine)