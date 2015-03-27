Japan, Australia advance to Asian Cup final

Japan and Australia advanced to the final of the Asian Cup, with Japan beating South Korea 3-0 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 tie Tuesday night and Australia routing Uzbekistan 6-0.

The Japanese and Australians will meet for the title on Saturday. Japan is seeking a record fourth championship, while Australia is looking for its first.

Harry Kewell put the Australians ahead in the fifth minute off Matt McKay's pass, and Sasa Ognenovski scored his first international goal in the 34th after Tim Cahill headed down a free kick.

David Carney made it 3-0 in the 65th after being played in by McKay. Uzbekistan played a man short after lugbek Bakaev was ejected in the 67th for his second yellow card.

Substitute Brett Emerton scored the fourth in the 74th, and Carl Valeri and Robbie Kruse added goals.

In the first game, South Korea went ahead in the 23rd minute on a penalty kick by Ki Sung-yueng after South Korea captain Park Ji-sung, playing in his 100th international match, was pulled down by Yasuyuki Konno.

Ryoichi Maeda tied it in the 36th, and Japan took a 2-1 lead in the 98th when Hajime Hosogai scored on the rebound after Keisuke Honda's penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Jung Sungryong. Hwang Jae-won had bumped into Shinji Okazaki at the edge of the penalty area, and the forward went down. Saudi Arabian referee Khalil al-Ghamdi appeared to hesitate for a few seconds before pointing at the spot.

Hwang Jae-won then tied the score with less than a minute to go in overtime stoppage time.

The first two South Korean penalty-kick shooters, Koo Ja-cheol and Lee Yong-rae, had their shots stopped by goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, while Honda and Shinji Okazaki converted.

Yuto Nagatomo then lifted his shot high, but Hong Jeong-ho sent his shot wide and Konno made his for the victory.

Japan had lost to South Korea 6-5 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 tie in the third-place match four years ago.

Japan won the tournament in 1992, 2000 and 2004, while South Korea won in 1956 and 1960.

___

AP Sports Writer Caroline Cheese contributed to this report.