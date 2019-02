Briann January scored 19 points Saturday night to lead the Indiana Fever over the Chicago Sky, 81-64.

Tamika Catchings and Katie Douglas added 17 points apiece for the Fever, who have won five in a row.

Indiana beat Chicago in all five of their meetings this season.

The Sky were led by Epiphanny Prince's 22 points. They have lost two in a row, 11 of their last 12 and 15 of 17 to fall to 9-16 this season.