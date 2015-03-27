Jankovic advances at Texas Open

Second-seeded Jelena Jankovic of Serbia outlasted Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Texas Open on Monday.

Jankovic, a former No. 1 player, was coming off a first-round loss in Cincinnati last week in which she blew five match points.

In other first-round matches, No. 3-seeded Roberta Vinci of Italy ousted Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 6-2, 6-2 and No. 6-seeded Peng Shuai of China rallied to beat Ayumi Morita of Japan 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.