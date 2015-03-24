Jamie Adams scores 23 points as Florida A&M pushes past Morgan State 78-73

Jamie Adams scored 23 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, to lift Florida A&M to a 78-73 victory over Morgan State on Monday night.

After a tight game featuring several lead changes, FAMU (13-16, 8-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) clinched the win with Adams' 3 that made it 74-72 with 1:39 to play, then padded the advantage down the stretch.

Reggie Lewis contributed 17 points, Trey Kellum added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jamari Bradshaw had 12 points for the Rattlers, who shot 47 percent from the field to win their fifth game in a row. Adams, who was 4 of 8 from long range, also dished out eight assists in the win.

Morgan State (12-15, 10-5) outscored FAMU 40-37 in the second half but couldn't overcome the eight-point halftime deficit.

Anthony Hubbard led the Bears with 20 points, Ian Chiles had 18 and Shaquille Duncan 10 and nine rebounds.