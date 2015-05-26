James wins first Symetra title

Ft. Myers, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - Augusta James fired a 5-under 67 in Sunday's final round and rallied to win the Chico's Patty Berg Memorial.

James, who claimed her first Symetra Tour title, finished at 10-under-par 278. She was the second straight Canadian to win on tour following Sue Kim's win at the Florida's Natural Charity Classic.

Starting the day one stroke off the lead, James got off to a slow start at Cypress Lake Country Club as she parred the first six holes. She carded her first birdie of the day at the seventh, then parred eight and nine to make the turn at minus-6.

James flew into the lead thanks to five birdies in the first six holes of the back nine. That burst moved her to 11-under. She gave one shot back at the 17th, but a par at the last was more than enough to seal her first tour win.

Third-round co-leaders Laura Kueny and Brianna Do carded matching 72s and dipped into second place at 6-under-par 282. Megan McChrystal shot 4-under 68 to move into a tie for fourth at minus-5. She was joined there by Lee Lopez (73), Samantha Richdale (70) and Maude-Aimee LeBlanc (73).