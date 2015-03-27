James ruled out for game against Bulls

LeBron James was out of the Miami Heat's lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, missing his second straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

James went to the court at the United Center, did some shooting and even tried a couple of dunks before the game, then was declared inactive.

James, who is averaging 25.4 points in his first season with Miami, was hurt late in the Heat's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night and sat out their 130-102 loss at Denver on Thursday.

James Jones was in the starting lineup in James' spot.

The Heat are 1-2 this season when one of their top three players — James, Dwyane Wade or Chris Bosh — is not in the lineup.

The Bulls were one of the teams that courted James and Wade during last summer's free agent bonanza.