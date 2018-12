James Rodriguez has been on a little bit of a cold streak, but boy did he snap out of that on Saturday.

With just one goal in his last fifteen games for Real Madrid, the Colombian superstar has drawn some criticism in Spain recently, so much so he's even been rumored to leave the club this summer.

Um, might want to hold off on that, Real. Check out what the No. 10 did to poor Athletic Bilbao on Saturday:

And that's how you break out of a slump!