James hits jumper with a second left; SJSU beats Nevada 66-64, earns 1st MWC win

Jalen James hit a jumper with a second remaining to give San Jose State a 66-64 win over Nevada, snapping a 13-game losing streak and giving the Spartans their first win in the Mountain West Conference.

Nevada's Deote Burton hit a pair of free throws to tie the game at 64 with 10 seconds to go before AJ West blocked a jumper by James with 3 seconds left. James, however, corralled the ball and put in the game-winner.

San Jose State (7-19, 1-13 Mountain West) opened up an eight-point lead before a 13-3 run by Nevada gave the Wolf Pack the lead, 42-41 with 13:58 left, for the first time since it led 23-21.

The next few minutes featured six lead changes and two ties before an 8-0 run gave the Spartans the lead for good.

Burton and Cole Huff paced Nevada (12-15, 7-7) with 14 points apiece.