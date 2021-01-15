James Harden says his goodbyes to Rockets, Houston in Instagram message

James Harden had one last message for the city of Houston and Rockets fans Friday before he left for the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden wrote a message on Instagram, thanking fans for their support over the years.

"What can I write? What words can convey all the ways I feel. Houston you welcomed me with no guarantees. Took a leap of faith and it changed my life and the lives of my family forever. This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more," he wrote.

"Before the scoring titles long before MVP you believed. For that I am forever indebted. The city opened its arms and welcomed me and my family as one of its own and for that I am forever indebted. I gave my mind body and soul in hopes of bringing the glory to the city. I fell short and for that I am forever indebted. It’s far from a good bye as I pay all my debts. TMC H Town!"

Harden already joins a talented team that has Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"James is one of the most prolific scorers and playmakers in our game, and we are thrilled to bring his special talents to Brooklyn.

"Adding an All-NBA player such as James to our roster better positions our team to compete against the league’s best," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement Thursday. "James is one of the most prolific scorers and playmakers in our game, and we are thrilled to bring his special talents to Brooklyn.

"While we are excited to welcome James and his family to the Nets, we also want to thank the players who are departing. Caris, Jarrett, Rodions and Taurean were instrumental to the team’s success and have made an enormous impact on our organization. It has been a pleasure watching them grow both as players and as people and they will always be part of our Nets family. We wish each of them and their families all the best in the future."

Harden has led the league in scoring three years in-a-row. He is averaging 24.8 points and 10.4 assists in eight games with the Rockets this season. He could play for the Nets as early as Saturday.