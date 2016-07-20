Jameis Winston shows off his slimmer physique after dramatic weight loss

Don't believe Jameis Winston has been working hard this offseason? The second-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is more than happy to show you the results.

Famed trainer Tim Grover, who has worked with Dywane Wade and Michael Jordan, shared a split-pane photo of his client, showing the dramatic change in Winston's physique.

Winston's father told ESPN that his son has lost about 20 pounds, a great sign for the 22-year-old. Winston eclipsed 4,000 passing yards during his rookie season despite the extra pounds, throwing 22 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

The next question is whether Winston's weight loss will help the Buccaneers build off their 6-10 record last season.