Jameis Winston leads Browns to upset win over Ravens in thrilling AFC North battle

The Cleveland Browns are back in the win column, and it came in a massive upset over their AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens in thrilling fashion on Sunday.

Jameis Winston, in his first start since taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson, threw for 334 yards with three passing touchdowns to help his squad beat the Ravens, 29-24, and it came down to the very last play to determine a winner in this one.

Winston launched a 38-yard touchdown to Cedric Tillman to put Cleveland back in the lead that had passed back and forth between these divisional foes all game long.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense had only 59 seconds to work with, and they needed a touchdown to keep their win streak going. Jackson, using as much of his magic as he could, got the ball down to Cleveland’s 24-yard line and spiked it to ice the clock at 35 seconds to play.

He attempted multiple passes to the end zone, including a heave on fourth-and-10 at the end of the game, but no Raven was able to haul in the game-winning score.

The Browns faithful were elated as they moved to 2-6 on the year, while the Ravens fell to 5-3.

Winston, ever the gunslinger when he’s under center, got a struggling Browns offense going, and it was Tillman that ended up being his favorite target with seven catches for 99 yards.

Elijah Moore also added eight catches for 85 yards, while David Njoku had a touchdown on five catches for 61 yards.

Meanwhile, Jackson was 23-for-38 for 289 yards with two touchdown passes, finding Nelson Agholor and Mark Andrews for six. Zay Flowers added 115 yards on seven receptions.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Ravens game without Derrick Henry getting into the end zone as he had 73 yards on the ground on just 11 carries.

But in the end, Jackson was slamming his helmet to the turf as the Ravens – favorites in this contest as they’ve been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last few weeks – couldn’t get the job done on the road.

