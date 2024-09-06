Jalen Ramsey lands record contract extension with Dolphins, becomes top-paid cornerback: reports

The Miami Dolphins have spent the past few weeks making sure some of their key pieces will stick around for a little while longer.

Last week, head coach Mike McDaniel was rewarded with a multi-year contract extension. Prior to that, the Dolphins locked up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Now, Miami is shifting its attention to the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who has been named to seven consecutive Pro Bowls, has agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $72.3 million. The NFL Network was the first to report the deal.

Ramsey's new contract surpasses the four-year extension Denver Broncos star defensive back Patrick Surtain II reached earlier in the week. Ramsey is once again the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

Ramsey has 22 interceptions and forced six fumbles over the past eight seasons. The 29-year-old has shown he still has the ability to effectively blanket one side of the football field.

However, first-year Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has suggested Ramsey will roam both sides of the field this season.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason.

He suffered a knee injury early in his first training camp in Miami and missed the first part of the 2023 season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He returned to have three interceptions and 22 tackles in his first season with the Dolphins.

Ramsey was listed with a hamstring injury this week, which held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. The Dolphins open their regular season on Sept. 8, when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

