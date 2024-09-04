Broncos make Patrick Surtain II the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history: reports

The Denver Broncos reportedly signed cornerback Patrick Surtain to a four-year, $96 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The deal made Surtain the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history.

The $24 million average annual value of Surtain's deal is now tops in the NFL, ahead of the Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander at $21 million.

Surtain, the ninth overall pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been one of the league’s best corners the last two years. He made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022.

Surtain's services will be essential for the Broncos as they look to stay competitive in a division with the high-powered passing offense of the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. Surtain intercepted Mahomes last year and helped lead the Broncos to their first win over Kansas City since 2015.

The Broncos also have to contend with the Los Angeles Chargers, led by quarterback Justin Herbert in their division.

Surtain is now one of the first defensive draft picks in the 2021 draft to receive a lucrative extension. He was going into the final base year of his rookie deal, but the team could have exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, keeping him under contract through the end of the 2025 season.

Instead, Surtain was rewarded with an historic contract ahead of schedule.

The other big defensive player from Surtain’s draft class who has been looking for a new contract after becoming eligible this season is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons was drafted three spots after Surtain with the 12th pick by the Cowboys.

Some experts have projected Parsons to land the first $200 million contract by a non-quarterback in NFL history.

