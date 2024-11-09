Jalen Milroe rushes for 4 touchdowns, nearly 200 yards as No. 11 Alabama dominates No. 15 LSU

Jalen Milroe owns property in Death Valley after his dominance in Baton Rouge.

The Alabama quarterback rushed for four touchdowns as No. 11 Alabama walloped the 15th-seeded LSU Tigers, 42-13, on Saturday Night.

Alabama came to play from the jump, as Milroe ran for a 39-yard score on their first drive of the night. After allowing a field goal, it was Justice Haynes who pushed through a pile for a one-yard touchdown. The Tigers would only add another field goal before the half, but Milroe would find the end zone again and take a 21-6 lead into the locker room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LSU's first drive of the second half was almost flawless, as they got inside the opposing five-yard line - but Garrett Nussmeier threw a costly interception in the end zone, and the Crimson Tide did not let the opportunity go to waste. An LSU facemask penalty gave Bama even more help than they already did, and Milroe eventually scampered for a 19-yard touchdown to make it a 28-6 lead.

After forcing a punt, Bama got the ball back early in the fourth quarter, and that is where Milroe's biggest blow came. He found some holes and took off for a 72-yard touchdown, making it a 35-6 Crimson Tide lead.

To put a cherry on top of it all, the Alabama defense didn't allow a touchdown until there were just 11 seconds in the game.

OLE MISS FANS STORM FIELD WITH TIME REMAINING ON CLOCK, PROMPTING DELAY TO GAME'S END

In all, Milroe rushed for 185 yards on his 12 carries - 33% of his carries found the end zone.

The loss is a crusher for LSU, who had entered the game ranked 15th in the country. Thus, they will now need a lot of help to even think about the College Football Playoff.

Bama, meanwhile, has now won two straight after losing two of their previous three - they had even squandered a 28-point lead to Georgia before that losing stretch, and the fraud alert was on.

However, Saturday's dominance against their longtime SEC rival was a decent reminder that they are not going away lightly. - with losses by No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Miami, they should find themselves in the top-10 in next week's rankings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2) will host Mercer next week, while LSU (6-3, 3-2) will head to Gainesville for a date with Florida.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.