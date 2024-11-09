Ole Miss fans storm field with time remaining on clock, prompting delay to game's end

Ole Miss fans couldn't wait to party Saturday night, but they got started a little too early.

The 16th-seeded Rebels pulled off an upset against No. 3 Georgia, holding the Bulldogs to just 10 points in the victory.

It was a dominant win for the Rebels from the start. They outscored the Bulldogs 28-3 after Georgia's touchdown on its first drive of the game.

It was a matter of when — not if — fans would storm the field. And they jumped the gun.

The Bulldogs faced a 4th and 20 from their own 20-yard line with 27 seconds left. After a pass was completed, Georgia's Arian Smith fell short of a first down.

The clock stopped with 16 seconds left, and Ole Miss was going to run out the clock. The party was on, and the fans stormed the field.

However, the game wasn't over, leading to some havoc as referees, security and even the public address announcer tried to get hundreds of fans off the field.

Order was restored quickly, and the fans left the field. But as soon as the final kneel was taken, fans sprinted right back to the field.

And it didn't take long for them to take down one of the goal posts.

It's tough to blame the Rebels faithful for their excitement because the victory will likely get them, for the time being, an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff.

The loss was Georgia's first against a team other than Alabama since Nov. 7, 2020.

Ole Miss is off next week, so maybe the party in Oxford will be extended.

