Jalen Hurd has been battling an illness during Alabama prep

Jalen Hurd has been slowed by an illness this week. Andy Lyons Getty Images

Defensive coordinators rejoice, Jalen Hurd is human after all. Tennessee's beastly running back has finally something that can slow him down on the football field, an illness.

While the specifics of Hurd's illness have yet to be confirmed, either the flu or an upset stomach depending on who you ask, the sophomore running back has been unable to practice through the early week of practice.

Hurd is listed as probable for this weekend as the illness is highly unlikely to keep him out of the game.

For the season, Tennessee's leading rusher has 569 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while also catching nine passes for 85 yards and another score.

