Jalan West nets 26 points in debut as Northwestern State trounces East Texas Baptist 118-77

Jalan West scored 26 points in 22 minutes as Northwestern State trounced East Texas Baptist 118-77 Friday night in each team's season opener.

West, a redshirt freshman, added eight assists, three steals and four 3-pointers to his stat line in his career debut.

East Texas Baptist held close through the game's opening possessions, but Shamir Davis' layup two minutes in ignited a 17-2 Northwestern State run that put the Demons up 21-6.

Northwestern State strolled to victory from there. The Demons shot 62.5 percent (25 of 40) from the field in the first half en route to a 62-40 halftime advantage.

Davis, who moved this season from point guard to shooting guard to make room for West, had 19 points and three assists.

For the Tigers, returning leading scorer Jaron Joseph and Junior Mitchell led the team with 15 points apiece.