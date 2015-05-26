Jakob Silfverberg scores dramatic last-minute goal, and Ducks beat Jets 2-1 in Game 2

next Image 1 of 2

Jakob Silfverberg scored the tiebreaking goal with 21 seconds to play, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from another third-period deficit for a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Patrick Maroon scored the tying power-play goal midway through the third period and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for the top-seeded Ducks, who came back from a final-period deficit for the second straight game and the 14th time this season.

Silfverberg sealed it moments before overtime, taking a puck off the boards and wheeling into the faceoff circle for a shot past Ondrej Pavelec, who stopped 37 shots in an outstanding performance.

Game 3 on Monday night will be the first NHL postseason game in Winnipeg since 1996.