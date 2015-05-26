Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Jakob Silfverberg scores dramatic last-minute goal, and Ducks beat Jets 2-1 in Game 2

By | Associated Press
  • 6e5ee52b-
    Image 1 of 2

    Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry, right, checks Winnipeg Jets defenseman Mark Stuart during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (The Associated Press)

  • 5de5d313-
    Image 2 of 2

    Winnipeg Jets defenseman Adam Pardy celebrates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, April 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (The Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Jakob Silfverberg scored the tiebreaking goal with 21 seconds to play, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from another third-period deficit for a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Patrick Maroon scored the tying power-play goal midway through the third period and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for the top-seeded Ducks, who came back from a final-period deficit for the second straight game and the 14th time this season.

Silfverberg sealed it moments before overtime, taking a puck off the boards and wheeling into the faceoff circle for a shot past Ondrej Pavelec, who stopped 37 shots in an outstanding performance.

Game 3 on Monday night will be the first NHL postseason game in Winnipeg since 1996.