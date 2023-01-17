Jake Paul’s long-awaited fight with Tommy Fury has new date after two postponements: report

A Jake Paul fight that was originally supposed to happen more than a year ago once again has a new date.

The YouTube sensation turned boxing star will finally fight Tommy Fury Feb. 25, according to a report.

Paul and Fury were slated to fight Dec. 19, 2021, but Fury was dealing with a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection. It was rescheduled to Aug. 6, but Fury apparently had his travel visa to the United States denied.

Fury is the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Paul defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in October by unanimous decision, bringing his boxing record to 6-0.

In November, Paul ran into Fury's father, John, at an exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji in Dubai, where the two exchanged pleasantries.

Fury is 8-0 in his career with half his wins coming via knockout. His last fight was a win over Daniel Bocianski by decision.