Jake Paul
Published

Jake Paul's coach, former boxer BJ Flores, shot during robbery attempt in Colombia

Flores has coached Paul since 2021

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Former boxer BJ Flores was in the hospital on Thursday night after being shot in the leg in a robbery.

Flores, who now is one of Jake Paul's coaches, said that two "armed motorcycle drivers" attacked him at a red light while he was a passenger in another vehicle in Colombia.

Jake Paul and boxer Benjamin "BJ" Flores pose during a news conference to promote Showtime pay-per-view boxing event between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 6, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paul will face Fury in an eight-round cruiserweight bout, at a 192-pound catchweight, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 18.  

Jake Paul and boxer Benjamin "BJ" Flores pose during a news conference to promote Showtime pay-per-view boxing event between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 6, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paul will face Fury in an eight-round cruiserweight bout, at a 192-pound catchweight, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 18.   (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

They pulled up, stuck a gun to my head, tried to steal my wallet and my watch. They shot me one time in the leg and I defended myself the best way I could," he said in an Instagram post.

At the time of early Friday's post, Flores said he was still in the emergency room "waiting to have the bullet removed at 5:18 am."

Tony Bellew of England lands a left-hand punch on BJ Flores of the USA in the WBC Cruiserweight Championship match during Boxing at Echo Arena on October 15, 2016, in Liverpool, England.  

Tony Bellew of England lands a left-hand punch on BJ Flores of the USA in the WBC Cruiserweight Championship match during Boxing at Echo Arena on October 15, 2016, in Liverpool, England.   (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Flores began training Paul in 2021 after his boxing career in which he went 34-4-1. He had 21 wins by knockout, fighting as a cruiserweight and heavyweight.

His last fight was on Aug. 11, 2018, a loss by TKO against Trevor Bryan for the vacant interim WBA heavyweight title.

Boxer Jake Paul reacts during the Jake Paul v. Tommy Fury Press Conference on February 23, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Boxer Jake Paul reacts during the Jake Paul v. Tommy Fury Press Conference on February 23, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Paul is coming off a loss to Tommy Fury in February.