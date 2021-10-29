Jake Paul's next fight set for December

Jake Paul has booked his next fight.

The YouTube star-turned-boxer will fight Tommy Fury Dec. 18 in Tampa, Fla., at the Amalie Arena and will be shown on Showtime.

Paul announced the fight on Friday and already took a verbal swing at Fury.

"Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wa----- name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady," he tweeted.

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who recently beat Deontay Wilder by knockout.

The 22-year-old Tommy Fury is 7-0 with four knockouts to his credit. His fight against Paul would be his fourth of the year. He defeated Anthony Taylor during one of the matches before Paul’s fight against Tyron Woodley in August. He also defeated Jordan Grant and Scott Williams.

After beating Taylor, Fury called out Paul.

"Jake Paul should have an easy night. So he’s got no excuse for not taking the fight? Let’s get it on Jake Paul. I’ve done my bit. You do your bit tonight and we’ll get it on," Fury said.

Fury was asked whether he thought he did enough to earn a fight against Paul.

"I mean it should be easy enough for him, like I said. I went four rounds with his sparring partner … Jump in the ring. It should be no test at all."

Paul is 4-0 with three knockouts. "The Problem Child" will be entering his third fight of the year. He has defeated Woodley and Ben Askren in 2021.