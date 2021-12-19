Expand / Collapse search
Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in rematch

Saturday was the YouTube star’s fifth professional fight

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night. 

Paul previously beat Woodley last summer via split decision.

The fight ended suddenly after Paul threw a hard right, sending Woodley face-first onto the mat a little more than two minutes into the sixth round.  

Jake Paul, left, looks back after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Associated Press)

"This is as real as it f---ing gets, just like my right hand," Paul said afterward, according to ESPN

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Associated Press)

He said he had "respect" for Woodley who he called a "legend." Woodley replaced Tommy Fury, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, just two weeks before the fight after Fury was forced to pull out of the match for medical reasons.

Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley during the sixth round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Associated Press)

Saturday was the YouTube star’s fifth professional fight.   