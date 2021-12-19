Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in rematch

YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the sixth round at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night.

Paul previously beat Woodley last summer via split decision.

The fight ended suddenly after Paul threw a hard right, sending Woodley face-first onto the mat a little more than two minutes into the sixth round.

"This is as real as it f---ing gets, just like my right hand," Paul said afterward, according to ESPN.

He said he had "respect" for Woodley who he called a "legend." Woodley replaced Tommy Fury, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, just two weeks before the fight after Fury was forced to pull out of the match for medical reasons.

Saturday was the YouTube star’s fifth professional fight.