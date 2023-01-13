Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence putting bizarre streak on the line against Chargers in playoffs

Trevor Lawrence knows what it is like to lose, considering that the Jaguars were terrible last season and went 9-8 in 2022/23, but he has likely forgotten what it is like to lose on a Saturday. He has not done so since at least middle school.

No, seriously. Trevor Lawrence has not lost a football game on a Saturday, dating back to 2014.

That streak will be tested this weekend as he plays against the Chargers Saturday, at 8:15 p.m. ET on January 14, 2023.

Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall prospect in the college football recruiting Class of 2018, attended Cartersville High School in Georgia. He was named the starting quarterback as a freshman, went 41-0 from his sophomore to his senior year, won two state championships, and broke the state record for passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Cartersville mostly played on Friday nights, but in the few games played on a Saturday late in Lawrence’s high school career, he came out victorious.

Lawrence never lost on a Saturday in high school.

In college, at Clemson, Lawrence went 34-2. The Tigers never lost a regular season game with their five-star signal-caller as the starter in 2018, 2019, or 2020 and all of those games were played on Saturdays.

Clemson lost only the College Football Playoff National Championship during Lawrence’s sophomore year and the College Football Playoff semifinal during his junior year. Both of those games, the only two he lost, were played on January 13, 2020, and January 1, 2021, respectively.

January 13, 2020, was a Monday. January 1, 2021, was a Friday.

Lawrence never lost on a Saturday in college.

In two years with Jacksonville, Lawrence has not played on a Saturday. He has gone 12-22 as the starter, but none of the 22 losses came on a Saturday.

Lawrence has not lost on a Saturday in the NFL.

Last Saturday marked Lawrence’s first game that was not on a Sunday since the first day of 2021 when the Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans to clinch the AFC South.

His undefeated Saturday streak is on the line, let’s see if he can keep it rolling.