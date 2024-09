The Jacksonville Jaguars are renaming their stadium from EverBank Stadium to "TrEverBank" Stadium to fulfill one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's endorsement deals.

The temporary change will be made for the Jaguars' game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday. It is a condition in Lawrence's new sponsorship deal with the Jacksonville-based financial services company EverBank, which began last month.

EverBank has held naming rights for the Jaguar's home venue since it purchased the rights in 2010 for EverBank Field. The venue was renamed EverBank Stadium, and Lawrence has appeared in ads on multiple platforms, including social media and television.

Lawrence then became directly involved with the company this year when he started to appear in ads, including one in which he is supervising the installation of the new TrEverBank logo.

The company announced the temporary rebrand Thursday.

Lawrence became the highest-paid player in the NFL this offseason, tied with Joe Burrow, when he signed a five-year, $275 million deal with Jacksonville June 20 at the age of 24.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has since broken the record for largest annual salary after signing a four-year deal reportedly worth $240 million with his team Sunday.

Lawrence's deal includes $142 million guaranteed. He became the sixth QB making more than $50 million a year, joining Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. Lawrence is the 14th to top $40 million annually, and he’s the youngest on the list.

Lawrence will be looking to live up to the big money and lofty honor of having his home stadium named after him against the Browns Sunday. His team will look to bounce back from an opening week loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars are coming off a season in which they missed the playoffs and have a new dangerous division rival in the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars began last season 6-2, firmly in first place in the AFC South and a strong contender for the conference's top seed. However, a 3-6 finish to the year dropped Lawrence and company out of first place behind the upstart Texans, and the Jags missed the playoffs.

Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions but didn't make the 2023 Pro Bowl after making it in 2022. He also ran for four scores, lost seven fumbles and was sacked a career-high 35 times.

