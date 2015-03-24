Jaguars re-sign Bradfield, two others

Jacksonville, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed offensive linemen Cameron Bradfield and Sam Young and tight end Clay Harbor on Thursday.

Bradfield, entering his fourth year, has played in 39 games since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Grand Valley State in 2011. He's started 25 times, including 11 last season after an injury to Luke Joeckel and the trade of Eugene Monroe.

Young joined the Jags off waivers last season and saw action in 11 games as a reserve. He is expected to give the team depth at the position.

Harbor had 24 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns before fracturing his ankle in the team's season-finale. He is expected to be ready for the 2014 campaign and continue to serve as back-up to Marcedes Lewis.