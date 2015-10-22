Expand / Collapse search
Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon back at practice

Sep 13, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon (24) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at EverBank Field. The Panthers defeat the Jaguars 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon returned to practice Thursday, an indication he might be able to play against Buffalo on Sunday.

Yeldon missed four consecutive practices with a groin injury and sat out last week's loss to Houston. Without him, Toby Gerhart and Denard Robinson combined for 45 yards on 16 carries.

Yeldon has 291 yards rushing, 73 yards receiving and a touchdown this season.

Receiver Allen Hurns (ankle/thigh) and safety Johnathan Cyprien (calf) also returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday.

Right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee), receiver Marqise Lee (hamstring), safety James Sample (shoulder) and tight end Clay Harbor (abdomen) missed practice Thursday. Lee and Sample are unlikely to play against the Bills in London.