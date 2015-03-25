Expand / Collapse search
Jaguars open 3-day camp amid blaring music, new coach Gus Bradley's way of elevating practice

By | Associated Press
    Jacksonville Jaguars first year head coach Gus Bradley talks to his team at the end of a voluntary veteran NFL football mini-camp, Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton) (The Associated Press)

    Jacksonville Jaguars first year head coach Gus Bradley watches his team practice during a voluntary veteran NFL football mini-camp, Tuesday, April 16, 2013, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen Morton) (The Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New coach Gus Bradley's first practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars came amid music: some rock, some rap and even a few pop songs blaring from sideline speakers.

It set the tempo — literally.

The high-paced, two-hour practice Tuesday kicked off a three-day voluntary minicamp for veterans. The Jaguars barely took a break during the session, which was designed to give new coaches some extra work with their teams before next week's NFL draft.

But the thing that stood out, especially to the 77 players on the field, was the score.

Bradley says he believes music "elevates everybody's performance."

He says he's "doing everything we can to get practice at the highest level. And if that means play some music at the same time, we're going to do that."