Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Jaguars have no intention of paying out rest of Urban Meyer's contract: report

The Jaguars reportedly maintain they fired Meyer with cause

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly have no intention to pay Urban Meyer the rest of what he’s owed on his contract and maintain they fired him with cause.

The 2-11 Jaguars fired Meyer after a shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans and after former kicker Josh Lambo accused the coach of kicking him during a preseason practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media availability by the Jacksonville Jaguars at Chandlers Cross, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. 

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer listens to a question during a practice and media availability by the Jacksonville Jaguars at Chandlers Cross, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.  (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

"Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for the balance of the 2021 season. Darrell succeeds Urban Meyer," Jaguars team owner Shad Khan said. "After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone. I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

"Trent Baalke continues as our general manager and will work with Darrell to ensure that our team will be inspired and competitive while representing Jacksonville proudly over our final four games of the season. In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field Oct. 10, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

JAGUARS MAY OWE URBAN MEYER MILLIONS AFTER MIDSEASON DISMISSAL

Meyer signed a five-year contract with the Jaguars when he agreed to become head coach. The contract terms were not released when his deal was announced at the beginning of 2021. Pro Football Talk reported Meyer was seeking about $12 million per year, which would mean the total value of the contract could be around $60 million with the Jaguars possibly on the hook for about $48 million.

According to ESPN, the Jaguars aren’t pointing to a specific reason for withholding the rest of Meyer’s money, other than a "cumulation of instances" that team officials say justified the firing.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline during a game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 because of an accumulation of missteps.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline during a game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 because of an accumulation of missteps. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

Meyer coached the Jaguars for only 13 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bevell will take over head coaching duties in the interim. He was the interim coach for the Detroit Lions last season when the Lions fired Matt Patricia.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com