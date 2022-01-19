Jaguars' Lerentee McCray jailed after speeding, flipping the bird

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was arrested in Florida early Sunday morning following a high-speed pursuit after police attempted to pull him over, jail records show.

He was charged with fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to person or property, a second-degree felony, and he was also issued a citation for speeding, according to the booking report.

McCray was booked into the Lake County Jail in Tavares, Florida just before 8 a.m. ET Sunday and released at 9:11 a.m. after paying a $5,000 bond.

ccording to a Fruitland Park Police Department report, a patrol officer observed a white Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling at 88 mph in a 50 mph zone just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver used "an expletive hand gesture using their middle finger" and continued driving, the report reads. Two officers pursued the vehicle at speeds up to 100 mph before calling off the chase because the driver was veering recklessly and swerving across three lanes of traffic.

ESPN reports the FPPD officer was later notified by members of the Tavares Police Department that McCray had come to a stop and appeared to be in an "altered mental status." He was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

McCray was interviewed at the hospital by the FPPD officer who initially tried to pull him over. He acknowledged he was the driver of the vehicle in question and when told with whom he was speaking, he replied, "Oh that was you? My bad," ESPN reports.

"We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information," the Jaguars said in a statement, per ESPN. "We have no further comment at this time."