Jaguars hire Olson as offensive coordinator

Mobile, AL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Greg Olson as offensive coordinator.

Olson, the Oakland Raiders' offensive coordinator the past two seasons and the Jaguars' quarterbacks coach in 2012, replaces Jedd Fisch, who was fired after two lackluster seasons.

The 51-year-old Olson also served as the offensive coordinator in Detroit (2005), St. Louis (2006-07) and in Tampa Bay (2009-11).

Olson becomes the Jaguars' fourth offensive coordinator in the last five seasons.